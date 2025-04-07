Guest Editorial: Meth Use and its effect

By Kristin Russell, on behalf of Tioga County ASAP —

Methamphetamine (commonly referred to as “meth”) use continues in rural communities, such as Tioga County. Overdose deaths from stimulants (other than cocaine) have tripled between 2015-2019; methamphetamine and other synthetic stimulants are responsible for approximately 30% of overdose-related deaths. In 2024, approximately 2.5 million people reported methamphetamine use in the past 12 months.

Meth is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant drug that affects the central nervous system. Meth can have devastating effects on the body and brain. It works by triggering the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that influences feelings of pleasure and reward. This causes an intense euphoria, which contributes to its addictive potential.

Some early signs of methamphetamine use are hyperactivity, dilated pupils, noticeable and sudden weight loss, skin sores, rapid eye movements, reduced appetite, agitation, erratic sleep patterns, and outbursts or mood swings.

Long-term methamphetamine use can lead to severe health problems, including heart disease, stroke, dental decay, extreme weight loss, and cognitive impairments. Psychologically, users may experience anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, and violent behavior. Prolonged use can also lead to irreversible brain damage, affecting memory, decision-making, and motor skills.

Methamphetamine addiction is notoriously difficult to treat, but recovery is possible with a combination of behavioral therapies, support systems, and, in some cases, medications. Prevention continues to remain the most effective strategy, as the risks associated with meth use are high and often life-threatening.

By staying informed about the early signs, it is possible to address methamphetamine use before it’s too late.

For more information on methamphetamines, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/substance-use/learn/stimulants. If you or someone you love needs help for methamphetamine use, please contact Tioga County Mental Hygiene at (607) 687-4000.