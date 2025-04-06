A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Pastor Andrew Belokur, Gospel Chapel, Owego —

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I feel like we live in a world that has gone crazy. We turn on the news, and all we see are hate and anger, confusion, and despair. Sometimes, we struggle to have conversations with family and friends without engaging in political arguments.

We face war, inflation, personal problems, sickness, financial issues, problems at work, layoffs, the death of a family member, and real grief. In other words, we face the storms of life. In fact, it almost seems overwhelming at times. How can we stay stable? How can we even function at times? Like a house, we cannot function unless we have a stable foundation.

Jesus tells us in Matthew 7:24-25, “Therefore, everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall because it had its foundation on the rock.”

Our solid foundation begins by building our lives on Jesus and the Bible. When we think about the foundation of a house, we understand its importance. It’s what keeps the house standing, what keeps it steady when the winds blow and the rains come. In the same way, our lives need a solid foundation. And the foundation that keeps us stable and able to stand the storms of this life is only found in Jesus and the Word of God.

Building our lives on Jesus means making Him the center of everything we do. It’s about making Him the guiding principle in our decision-making, the standard by which we measure our actions, and the source of our strength in times of trouble. It’s about living in a way that reflects His teachings and His love. But what does this look like in practical terms? How do we go about building our lives on Jesus?

To build a good foundation, we need to understand who Jesus is. We need to know Him, not just know about Him. This means spending time in His word, reading about His life, His teachings, and His sacrifice. It means getting to know His character, His love, and His grace. The more we know Jesus, the more we can build our lives on Him. Psalm 119:105, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”

And so, in order to build a good foundation in our lives, we need to get to know Him by reading His words, not just knowing about Him.

The foundation of Jesus also braces us against life’s storms. When we think about bracing against life’s storms, we naturally consider the challenges and trials we face in our daily lives. These storms can take many forms, from personal struggles and health issues to financial difficulties and relationship problems. But the key to weathering these storms lies not in our own strength or resilience, but in our reliance on Jesus Christ.

In the midst of our struggles, we often find ourselves asking, “Why is this happening to me?” or “How can I possibly endure this?”

Years ago, I went through a terrible storm in my life. I thought I was losing my way. How can I endure what I am going through? Will I ever come out the other side of this darkness? It was even difficult to function in my daily life.

In our bedroom at home, my wife keeps two candles. It’s surprising that even though it may be total darkness in the bedroom, when you light those candles, you can see way more than you thought. Jesus was the candle in the darkest period of my life. Even though at the time all I could see was darkness, I hung in there, and the light of Christ came into that darkness and told me I was not alone in this struggle. Jesus had always been there, supporting me. I was going to make it. I would survive.

Maybe some of you have gone through this same situation in your life. You may be going through it right now, but I can tell you from personal experience that you can make it when you make Jesus the foundation of your life. The truth is, we are not meant to endure these storms alone. Jesus is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble. He is the rock upon which we can stand firm, the shelter in which we can take refuge. In the book of Psalms, David writes, Psalm 18:2, “The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”

I pray for those who are going through heavy storms in their lives. You don’t have to do it alone. Jesus is there for you to brace you during this time. You may not see Him, but He is there. May you feel His comfort and strength today. Just bow your head and ask Him into your life. I guarantee that you will find no better friend.

Jesus tells us in John 16:33, “I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”