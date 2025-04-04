Early Owego Antique Center Hosts ‘Coin Q & A’ on Owego’s First Friday

Have you been thinking about starting a coin collection but don’t know how to start? Were you gifted coins but don’t know anything about them and their value?

Bring your questions and coins (if you are comfortable doing so) to the Early Owego Antique Center on First Friday, April 4.

Early Owego’s coin vendor, Scott Phelps, will be hosting a ”Coin Q &A Session” between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., answering coin questions and sharing his knowledge of coin collecting.

Early Owego Antique Center will have extended hours on Friday, April 4, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.