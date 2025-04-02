Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Back in early February, when it was snowing, icy, and below zero outside, Gail was trying to catch a couple of female cats on Straits Corners Road for a lady who had to go into a nursing home. In the process, she caught three of us boys.

Mighty Mike was the first, and he went to the vet; it turns out he has feline leukemia and can only go to a home with no other cats.

Gail immediately had me tested, and I was negative for all three diseases, thank goodness. I recently got neutered and received all my shots besides being tested for disease.

It took me about a month before I trusted Gail enough to let her pet me. I think I like it now. I sure am glad I’m not out in the cold anymore.

If you think you have the patience for a shy boy and the time to get to know me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Teri.

Cans and bottles can be dropped off at the Redemption Center in Owego to help with our bills. Just say they are for Gail.

Easter raffles are in three places: EuPawria, Agway, and Up the Creek Consignment.