Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 18, 2025, property located at 72 Dominic Rd., Town of Candor, from George and Tama Vallese to Brandi Barber for $245,000.

On March 18, 2025, property located at 117 Main St., Village of Candor, from Chad and Athena Rose to Erin Hynes for $280,000.

On March 18, 2025, property located at 411 Cass Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Thomas Jr. and Ashlee Swartout to Quintan Lindhorst and Lauryn Latier for $55,000.

On March 18, 2025, property located at 1242 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from James Nicolaidis to Stephen and Rebekah Cohrs for $355,000.

On March 18, 2025, property located at 1117 Dr. Knapp Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Dawn Wakeman to Derek and Kelly Quick for $65,000.

On March 18, 2025, property located at 427 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from the Estate of Tomiko Sakazume to National Realty Company LLC for $100,000.

On March 19, 2025, property located at 844 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from CAJ Enterprises LLC to LGE Development LLC for $450,000.

On March 19, 2025, property located at 493 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from LLENROE Properties LLC to Santalucia LLC for $200,000.

On March 20, 2025, property located at 66 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Charles Hogan to Mary Hogan for $46,000.

On March 21, 2025, property located at 298 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Ronald and Sarah Ackley to Andrea and Marc Felt for $320,000.

On March 21, 2025, property located at 296 Dimon Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Alexandria and Nicholas Dyson to Erin and Joseph Pawelek for $425,000.

On March 21, 2025, property located at 242 Beach Rd., Town of Owego, from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC by Atty in Fact and M&T Bank as Atty in Fact to Joshua Curtis for $86,512.

On March 21, 2025, property located at 360 W. Whitcomb Rd., Tioga, from Dennis Flower to Joshua Short for $72,164.

On March 24, 2025, property located at 18 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot 22, Town of Barton, from Patricia McCloe Ind. and as POA, Duane McCloe, Gary and Marlene Wilcox by POA to Robin Fuller for $38,000.