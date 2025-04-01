Guest Editorial: Catholic Charities Celebrates Developmental Disabilities Month

Contributed by Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga —

The mission of Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga is to support all people in need and advocate for social justice and human dignity. One way we support our mission is by providing individuals with developmental disabilities with community support through employment and community habilitation (CH).

We provide (CH) to help individuals maintain their independence in the community. Community habilitation supports individuals in exploring their community and provides assistance with money management, exploring hobbies and interests, and enhancing community relationships. We assist individuals with pre-vocational skills and help them develop the skills necessary to secure competitive employment.

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is observed to promote understanding, education, and inclusion for people with disabilities. It aims to raise awareness about the challenges individuals with disabilities face and highlight their contributions to society. This observance also provides an opportunity to advocate for accessibility, equal rights, and the breaking down of barriers—both physical and societal— that prevent people with disabilities from fully participating in various aspects of life.

During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, various events, including educational workshops, advocacy campaigns, and community activities, are held to promote positive attitudes toward individuals with disabilities. It’s also a time for individuals to learn more about the diversity of disabilities, including physical, intellectual, and sensory disabilities, and to become more supportive and inclusive in their daily lives.

To support Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Catholic Charities hosted a movie day with breakfast and an open-mic night, offering these activities to the individuals we support and the community. We are hosting an Enchanted Ball on Tuesday, May 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is an inclusive event open to all members of the community, and we are encouraging all individuals to dress up! Additionally, during WEBO’s morning interview, we discussed our services and how our support has helped individuals overcome the daily obstacles they face.

If you are interested in the employment opportunities we have available and would like to learn more about our services, please contact Gabriella Ayres, Program Director of Community-Based Services, by calling (607) 223-2698. You can learn more about Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga by calling (607) 414-1023.