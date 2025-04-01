Foundation grant cycle opens 

Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) invites community agencies and non-profit organizations to apply for 2025 project funding. Applications for programs and services designed to improve the lives of older citizens in Tioga County will be considered.

Visit www.tcseniorfoundation.com to view the application and see information.

Grant applications and supporting documents may be completed and submitted electronically on the website or filled out, printed, and mailed.

To receive a printed blank copy of the application, address your request to TCSCF, P.O. Box 117, Owego, NY 13827. Any questions should be directed to seniorcitizensfoundation@yahoo.com. The deadline to apply is June 1.