‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest in Tioga County

The Tioga County Board of Elections recently announced the launch of their first-ever “I Voted” Sticker Contest.

Any young person, aged five-18, who is a resident of Tioga County, can participate. Participants are tasked with designing a unique image or logo for a two-inch sticker that will be distributed at the general election this November and at subsequent elections. Entries must contain the phrase “I Voted” somewhere in the design.

The Tioga County Election Commissioners will select the top three designs from each of three age groups: 5-9, 10-13, and 14-18. The selected finalists will be presented to the Tioga County Legislature to determine the winners. One winner from each age group will be selected.

Winners will be awarded at the July 15 Regular Legislative Meeting, and their custom stickers will be handed out to Tioga County voters beginning with the Nov. 4, 2025 general election.

Entries are due to the Board of Elections no later than May 30, 2025, along with the participant’s Entry Form. Contact the Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261, email VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov, or visit the Board of Elections department page at www.tiogacountyny.gov for participation rules and to obtain an Entry Form.

Contest flyers and entry forms will also be distributed electronically to Tioga County public school districts and youth groups.

The Board of Elections thanks the Tioga Arts Council for assistance in getting this creative challenge off the ground.