What’s Happening for the week of March 30, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

MARCH/ APRIL

Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Outreach Center is open Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, By appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Mon-Wed-Fri from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m., April through September.

MARCH 29 and MARCH 30

Tholhill Farm Maple Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 493 Catatonk Hill Rd., Candor.

MARCH 30

Sterling Silver Jewelry Making Workshop, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Registration is $35. You can register and learn more at newarkvalleycc.com.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong: Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up! Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

APRIL 1

Mental Health (MH) Subcommittee, Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA) and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom for guests and the public at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89679513417?pwd=J8nbRcydcyXbpnJjigPxyPZMlOapdH.1; Meeting ID: 896 7951 3417; Passcode: 554128.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society meeting, potluck supper at 6 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. Waverly. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. The program will be on macroinvertebrates by Liz Zilinski, retired Executive Director of the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed. Programs are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (607) 425-7426 or visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Waverly Playgroup, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Storytime, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 2

Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Presentation: 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call 1-800-272-3900.

APRIL 3

Storytime, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Beginner Line Dancing with JD Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m., Tractor Supply, Vestal Parkway, Vestal. Sponsored by the Apalachin Lions.

Euchre, Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 4

Senior First Friday Program – lunch, bingo, and games: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required, call (607) 625-3333.

Family Storytime for Pre-K Children and their Caregivers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Van Etten Public Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Toys and crafts will be provided for open playtime afterwards.

APRIL 5

Community Lunch featuring Sloppy Joes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center. Donations are welcome.

Trivia Night Fundraiser to benefit One Great Hour of Sharing, 5-7 p.m., doors open at 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Teams of any size are welcome. The cost is $10 per person. A silent auction, prizes, and light refreshments are available. Hosted by Engaged Entertainment and UPC.

Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The event includes Build-a-Bunny and Friendship Bracelet Stations for Kids (fees apply), lunch, and a chocolate tasting station (small donation requested).

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 45, S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. For more information, call (607) 535-7477.

Cooperative Extension Seed Share Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego. Email tioga@cornell.edu for more information.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Anne of Green Gables Tea Party, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required; all guests must be at least three years old. Call (607) 625-3333.

APRIL 7

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117

APRIL 8

Carantouan Greenway’s Annual Dinner Meeting, 6 p.m., Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, 235 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa. The topic of the meeting is researching bobcats. For reservations, call Marty at (607) 565-2636. The public is welcome to attend. Cost is $25. Deadline for reservations is April 3.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Ross Corners Christian Academy PreK3 and PreK4 Open House event, 4-6 p.m., 2101 Owego Rd. Vestal.

APRIL 9

Athens Senior Citizens will meet at noon at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and table service.

APRIL 10

Evening Book Club – The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 11

Family Storytime for Pre-K Children and their Caregivers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Van Etten Public Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Toys and crafts will be provided for open playtime afterward.

APRIL 12

AES Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin Elementary School, 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Enter through the front of the building. Over 40 vendors. There will be a bake sale during the event and refreshments to sip while you shop. If you are interested in being a vendor, email to aesparentgroup405@gmail.com.

Cooperative Extension Seed Share Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 North Main St., Spencer; Apalachin Public Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin; and Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Email tioga@cornell.edu for more information.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Tioga County Boys and Girls Club Athletic Field, Erie Street, Owego.

APRIL 12 and 13

Southern Tier Orchid Society’s Spring Orchid Show, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton St., Johnson City. Admission is $5, and free for children 12 and under. There will be raffles, a repotting session, door prizes, and orchid vendors.

APRIL 13

Create a Glass Mosaic Photo Frame led by Jablon Studio, 2 p.m. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

APRIL 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

APRIL 15

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., at CCE Tioga, Neighborhood Depot Conference Room, 146 Central Ave., Owego.

Ross Corners Christian Academy Kindergarten Open House event, 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., 2101 Owego Rd. Vestal.

The Fourth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main Street, Owego.

APRIL 16

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 17

Community Services Board member, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom for guests and the public at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88423663725?pwd=QUmztYlncbxmP1baNiPCQkagMRNQmd.1; Meeting ID: 884 2366 3725; Passcode: 519690.

Afternoon Book Club – The Library Book by Susan Orlean, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 18

Family Storytime for Pre-K Children and their Caregivers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Van Etten Public Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Toys and crafts will be provided for open playtime afterward.

APRIL 19

Gibson Corners Annual Cemetery Cleanup, 9 a.m. at the cemetery.

Story Time with Bunnies, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

APRIL 21

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 22

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., at CCE Tioga, Neighborhood Depot Conference Room, 146 Central Ave., Owego.

APRIL 23

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by April 22 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Register by calling 2-1-1 or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

APRIL 24

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 25

Family Storytime for Pre-K Children and their Caregivers, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Van Etten Public Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Toys and crafts will be provided for open playtime afterward.

Van Etten Public Library’s Adult Book Club, last Friday of every month, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Please call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 for more information about joining.

APRIL 26

Cooperative Extension Seed Share Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. Email tioga@cornell.edu for more information.

Intermediate Crochet Class – Earrings: 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required, call (607) 625-3333.

APRIL 28

Mammogram on the Move, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 798-5723.

MAY 1

National Day of Prayer, 6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Owego.

MAY 6

Newark Valley Central School District Public Hearing and Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 8 to 10

North Orwell Pa. Sportsman Show, Community Hall, 34142 Pa. Rt. 187 North Orwell Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 12

Spencer-Van Etten CSD BOE meeting and Meet the Candidates Night, 6 p.m. in the high school library, 16 Dartts Cross Rd., Spencer.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 20

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., at CCE Tioga, Neighborhood Depot Conference Room, Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor.

MAY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.