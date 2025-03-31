More Than Just Cars: Matthews Continues Legacy of Community Support 

By Matt Hicks

VESTAL — The Matthews Auto Group has grown rapidly over the past two decades. With that growth, the business has broadened its support of many area organizations, providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding and other outreach.

According to Marketing Director Kathy Breno, Matthews Auto Group has a strong focus on its customers, employees, their families, and the surrounding community.

“We give hundreds of thousands of dollars away each year to local charities, schools, and organizations,” Breno said. “We support the arts. We support the American Heart Association. We support GiGi’s Playhouse. Kids’ charities are among our favorites.”

The business traces its roots back to 1973, when local entrepreneur Jim Matthews was looking to buy a Chrysler for an upcoming family trip. His son, Doug, was prone to car sickness, but riding in Chryslers seemed to calm his nausea. When Matthews visited a dealership along the Vestal Parkway, he found the owner was in financial trouble and unable to sell him the car. That’s when Matthews offered to buy the dealership.

The Canadian-born Matthews’ initial community efforts included bringing hockey to the Southern Tier with the Binghamton (Broome) Dusters, which helped spur activity at the newly constructed Broome County Veterans Memorial Arena. He also employed the players in the offseason so they could earn money and remain in the area.

In addition to planting the first seeds of hockey in the Southern Tier, Matthews was an avid supporter of the Boys & Girls Club and the Boy Scouts of America.

When his health began declining in the late 2000s, he asked his son Rob to take over the business.

Having earned his MBA at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Rob Matthews had planned to stay in the Boston area but felt the need to return home and help, despite not knowing much about the car business. His father was confident he would figure it out.

“At that time, the business was about $2 million in debt,” Breno said. “The family had to decide whether they wanted to stay in the car business because that was a lot of debt. It was a big challenge for Rob. They decided to give it a try, and Rob took over.”

Under Rob Matthews’ leadership, Matthews Auto Group focused on a transparent, no-haggle car-buying process and continued the employee-focused philosophy put in place by his father. As the auto group grew from four to 16 dealerships representing 15 car brands, so did its community outreach.

In addition to multiple dealerships in Vestal, Matthews Auto Group’s locations include Rochester and Syracuse, New York; Scranton and Great Bend, Pennsylvania; and even Wellesley, Massachusetts, Rob Matthews’ old college town.

“We are so ingrained and involved with the community because we understand that it’s because of the community that we are so successful,” Breno said. “We feel very strongly about being a part of the community and giving back.”

One of the company’s favorite fundraisers is its Walk-a-Thon, held on the first Saturday in October. For those who register, Matthews donates $10 per mile walked to the charity of the participant’s choice from a pool of children’s charities the company supports.

One of the beneficiaries of the Walk-a-Thon has been GiGi’s Playhouse, which provides individuals with Down syndrome a variety of free therapeutic and educational programs. Matthews Auto Group has raised around $100,000 for the organization over the past six years through the Walk-a-Thon, helping GiGi’s move from the Vestal Parkway to the Oakdale Commons and expand its services.

Other outreach efforts include visits from Santa Claus at the dealership for photos with children and pets during the holiday season, as well as Trunk-or-Treat events where staff decorate car trunks and dress up for Halloween.

Matthews also participates in the Subaru Share the Love initiative. Between November and January, Subaru and Matthews Auto Group donate $300 for each new Subaru purchased to a local charity of the buyer’s choice, benefiting organizations such as Meals on Wheels, the Broome County Humane Society, and the YWCA.

Additionally, Matthews Auto Group provides blankets for Guthrie Lourdes Hospital cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, socks and sneakers for foster children through the Together for Youth program, and toy donations for Toys for Tots. The company also assists with Meals on Wheels deliveries and has provided beds and hygiene items for the YWCA shelter that helps women and children escape abusive situations.

Breno said they are proud to support these and many other organizations doing great work in the area.

“We support big organizations and small organizations,” Rob Matthews said in a video for the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Corporate Citizen of the Year award. “They all matter.”

“This community really pulls together,” Breno added. “Broome and Tioga counties are like sister counties. We want to give back and support the organizations that do a great job. And kids are a big part of the family. We’re all a family here.”

Matthews Auto Group also supports its employees through various cash prizes, ticket giveaways, Christmas bonuses, and the Matthews Most Award for the dealership showing the most improvement over the past year. The company hosts Halloween contests, ugly sweater contests for the holidays, green-wearing contests for St. Patrick’s Day, and company picnics.

Taking the focus on family further, the dealerships include play areas and fun packs for kids, and dogs are always welcome.

Matthews Auto Group recently introduced Matty the mascot, who appears at different community events and is a hit with children.

With the recent closing of Scoville-Meno in Owego, Breno welcomed GM customers left without a service provider to make the short drive to Matthews Auto Group for all their GM service needs.

“Rob Matthews is really at the heart of it. He has taken his father’s philosophy and created this amazing business culture that our employees love,” Breno said. “They love working for Matthews Auto Group, and we love them back. We make sure they know we appreciate them.”

“We strongly believe that what you put out comes back,” Rob Matthews said. “What’s amazing to me are the positive ripple effects we can create. We may never even know the full impact, but that, to me, is the most special part of being involved.”