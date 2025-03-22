Explore the sugar shacks, woods, farms, and farm stores of Tioga County, New York, as you learn about maple production in New York State during Tioga County Maple Weekends, set for March 22 and 23, and March 29 and 30.

Three maple farms will be hosting Open House events with tours, demonstrations of how to make syrup and other maple products, samples, and sales. There will also be country-style pancake breakfasts.

“This is one of our favorite events because it combines agriculture, sweets, and education for visitors,” said Rebecca Maffei, director of Tioga County Tourism, adding, “It’s an authentic glimpse into a segment of our generational farming industry. It also gets you off the beaten path to explore the countryside of Tioga County on scenic drives through hills, valleys, and farmland.”

For a complete schedule and maps to plan your trip, visit www.experiencetioga.com.