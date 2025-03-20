Gail’s Tails

I may look like a cat you have seen before. My name is Eddie. I have two brothers, DJ and Sammi. They both got adopted. So I thought things were great with me, until they weren’t.

You see, my adoptive family has plants in the basement and I went down there, and I shouldn’t have. When my dad tried to carry me upstairs, I scratched him. I was scared. He said I am not friendly enough for him since I don’t like to be carried around.

After almost a year, I am back at Gail’s looking for a new home, a quiet one preferably with women who have softer voices and don’t yell at me.

If you might want an affectionate black cat, then ask for me, Eddie. My adoption fee is reduced. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

Cans and bottles can be dropped off at the Redemption Center in Owego. Gail has a donation jar there. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!