The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Tioga State Bank, will present the 2025 Tioga County Economic Forecasting Forum: Outlook and Opportunities, taking place on March 27, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego, N.Y.

Building on the success of previous years, this forum will provide insights into the economic landscape at local, national, and global levels. Attendees will hear from a distinguished panel of experts discussing key topics, including monetary policy, interest rates, economic development, the housing market, workforce trends, and more.

For the first time in Tioga County, Joe Nehme, Senior Manager of External Affairs at Micron Technology, will speak on the company’s multi-billion-dollar expansion in New York. In his role, Nehme supports Micron’s U.S. expansion efforts, having previously led U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer’s Central and Northern New York Regional Office for over seven years.

In a press release from the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, Sabrina Henriques, Ph.D., CEO, wrote, “He brings extensive experience in government and community relations and will provide valuable insights into Micron’s economic impact and future opportunities.”

Additionally, Dr. Giovanni Scaringi, of SUNY, will deliver a keynote address, offering expert perspectives on pressing economic issues.

The forum will also feature Jon Ward, Vice President and Commercial Services Officer at Tioga State Bank, who will discuss commercial banking outlooks.

The event will be hosted and moderated by Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative Chair; Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning Director; and Sabrina Henriques.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The event is open to the public, with a registration fee of $25. To register, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335 or visit www.tiogachamber.com.