Halfway there!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

For Owego resident T.J. Mead, he has learned that the New York State Basic EMT course isn’t for the faint of heart. Mead has devoted hours of hard work since January, and with the ultimate goal now more in focus, he is celebrating the halfway mark.

Taking the EMT course, he said, is something he has always wanted to do. Although, a special mentor may have given him a gentle nudge to follow through on the action.

Mead chuckled as he recollected a conversation with former Owego Fire Department Chief, Ken Easton, who passed away on Feb. 9.

T.J. had returned to the station after an ambulance run, where he served as the driver for the Owego Emergency Squad, when Easton approached him.

Easton, T.J. recalled, asked him if he was going to sign up for the next EMT course.

T.J.’s reply to Ken, he said, was that he was thinking about it. Ken’s response back, and still a clear memory for Mead, was one made with emphasis, “You are taking the EMT course.”

T.J. reflected, “Ken was a role model and a great leader,” and furthermore, regards Easton’s mentorship as one of the many contributing factors for his accomplishments to date.

Going forward, T.J. said he will do everything he can to remember Easton and make him proud.

Mead describes the members of the Owego Fire Department and Emergency Squad as an extended family. There is a strong camaraderie, he noted, and a bond, one that is more like a brotherhood.

Mead has been an active member for nearly eight years and completed the criteria and training to be an interior firefighter. T.J. started out driving the tanker and then took classes on his own time. Always on the move, he is also a Hose Team member.

In addition to a regular work schedule outside of the department, Tuesdays are busy days for Mead as he is a dedicated ambulance driver and attends weekly training on Tuesday evenings. Since the New Year, the department has been extra busy with fires and other emergency calls.

Looking back, responding to one particular car accident stuck with him, but after talking it through with his wife, the personal impact slowly became more tolerable.

T.J. grew up in the Sayre, Pa. area and often visited his grandparents who lived on Sulphur Springs Road in Owego. As a youth, he had experienced multiple episodes of seizures and was the patient himself in the back of an ambulance. This memory is a trigger, yet it is an element that has inspired him to give back and pursue the EMT certification.

Scheduled to finish up in late May, T.J. attends classes held two days per week at the Tioga County Public Safety building. He recently finished an all-day Saturday event, which was a practical test that tested certain skills required for the EMT certification.

Final testing for the EMT certification will involve one portion with a NYS instructor and another with questions via computer. T.J. said he will know the day of testing if he passed.

He added, “So far, it’s been a good experience; I may even go further to become a paramedic.” But that potential goal, he noted, would be after fulfilling a few years as an EMT.

Since he’s been quite active on calls as an ambulance driver, and others know that he is pursuing his EMT, squad members have allowed him to hop in the back of the ambulance to assist with vitals and other basic tasks, and all he sees as rewarding hands-on experience.

For anyone interested in joining the fire department, T.J.’s advice is, “Do not hesitate, it is fulfilling,” adding, “It feels good to give back, and giving back is rewarding.”

Mead recalls being invited to a meeting at Station 3 in the Flats and stated, “I knew right after that meeting that I wanted to be a part of it.”

Today, he resides nearby and mentioned that he can actually hear the alarm sound at the station before he receives a notification on his device.

The Owego Fire Department operates from four stations and responds to approximately 300 fire calls annually. Members dedicate an average of 300-500 hours each year to attend calls, training sessions, and meetings.

Those interested in joining can find information at owegofire.org, or they can call (607) 687-1201.