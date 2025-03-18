Mural Initiative Seeking Artists Throughout Southern Tier;

Smart Energy Choices, the Regional Clean Energy Hub for the Southern Tier region, has partnered with Ithaca Murals on the upcoming Thriving Futures Mural Initiative. $56,000 is available to fund 16 mural projects across the Southern Tier, and the organizations are currently seeking artists to paint them. Apply at ithacamurals.com/thriving-futures-2025.html by March 21.

Thriving Futures is seeking 16 community members to paint murals in areas of the Southern Tier where they live or work. The Southern Tier includes Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Chenango, and Delaware counties. Ideally, projects will be outdoors or/ and at very public locations.

Mural proposals should incorporate any of the following themes: building a future where all people and living environments thrive; equity and environmental justice; green jobs and clean energy (e.g. solar, wind, insulation, sustainable transportation); what a just and sustainable future looks like; addressing climate change while improving lives; or building on cultural traditions to create climate-resilient communities.

Additionally, artists need to have a public engagement aspect to their projects. This could mean including community members in painting, holding a celebration with a discussion about the themes in the mural, etc.

Proposals that are located in a community designated as disadvantaged by the New York State Climate Justice Working group will receive additional priority and consideration.

One to three murals per county are expected to be painted as part of this initiative. There are funds for eight medium-sized projects at $2,000 each and eight large-sized projects at $5,000 each. The former is intended for first-time muralists, while the latter is meant for experienced muralists. These awards include both materials and artist stipend.

The deadline for proposals is March 21, 2025. More information and the artist application can be found at ithacamurals.com/thriving-futures-2025.html. Text Ithaca Murals at (607) 273-5242 with any questions.

After the application deadline, a panel of community justice leaders, Smart Energy Choices staff, and Ithaca Murals will select 16 project winners. Applications will be juried on mural concept, how it connects to one or more of the themes requested, potential project impact, demonstrated plan for community engagement, and capacity demonstrated through previous artwork.