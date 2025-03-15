Owego Village WWTP Operator Jeff Duke Receives Scholarship 

The Village of Owego is proud to announce that Jeffrey Duke, Certified Operator of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, has been honored as a recipient of the New York Water Environment Association (NYWEA) Grassano Scholarship.

This award enabled Duke to attend the NYWEA Annual Conference, held in New York City, in early February 2025. The conference is the state’s largest water quality technical event and exhibition, bringing together professionals from across the industry. Duke’s dedication to safety and preparedness at the facility earned him this recognition, and he was publicly acknowledged for his contributions during the event.

Included with being a plant operator and serving as the plant’s Safety Officer, Duke is an advocate for enhancing training and safety measures at the plant, particularly when it comes to addressing potential emergencies. He has been instrumental in raising awareness for issues at the facility, such as the plant’s 11 tanks that would be considered confined spaces, which require specialized equipment for rescue operations.

Duke has also highlighted the challenge of the plant’s culvert tunnel, which bars access for larger emergency vehicles.

In a press release, Village of Owego Trustee Laura Spencer stated, “His proactive approach and commitment to safety make him a vital asset to the plant.”

Jeff shared, “It was a really awesome opportunity that wouldn’t have been possible without the scholarship; I’m still kind of in disbelief that it happened. I met people from all over the state, and attended talks given by experts from around the world.

“Being around so many people who are passionate about what we do was really refreshing. Almost everyone I talked with was really interested in our ATAD (digester) system, as it’s a unique process that produces Class A Biosolids. I may even give some tours in the future as a lot of people expressed interest in learning more. I was proud that in the midst of all these worldly people I could share some information about something really cool going on in my own little village.”