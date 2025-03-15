Collector Car/ Cars We Remember; Remembering the great Lions Dragstrip

By Greg Zyla

Q: Hey Greg, I read your articles in The Westerly Sun newspaper, Westerly R.I., and wonder if you will consider doing a piece on Lions Drag Strip, which was in Long Beach Calif. and operated from 1955 to 1972.

I was at the very last race supporting a friend who was getting his license to pilot a Blown Fuel Funny Car. Everybody was chipping off pieces of asphalt at the end. Mike Brankert, Westerly, R.I.

A: Mike, I’m happy to oblige, even though I never attended a race at Lions in person. I lived on the East Coast, which meant I had Atco Dragway near Jackson, N.J., Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, near Englishtown, N.J., and Maple Grove Raceway, near Mohnton, Pa. Of these three “Big Tracks” in my area, Maple Grove is the only survivor and to this day is home to the NHRA Keystone Nationals, held each year in the cooler month of September.

Although I started attending drag racing regularly in 1958 at the Vineland Speedway in Vineland, N.J., the only way I was informed of what was happening at Lions was through my subscriptions to the weekly drag racing newspapers, namely NHRA’s National Dragster and Drag Times. I would seek out the weekly results from Lions, which was the track that held more big events on a weekly basis than the others. I remember that in the later 1960s, it seemed that Lions would host some type of nitro Funny Car event not only on the weekends but also during the weekdays. There were so many funny cars out west, from nitro, alky, to gas-powered econo-funny cars like the one I owned and raced.

I also always checked what was going on at the Half Moon Bay strip in California, where I remember the first super stocker to go 11.99 was a big headline. If I remember correctly, it was the Melrose Missile 1963 Plymouth that turned the trick, driven by Tom Grove to numerous significant wins. Melrose Motors was a notable Plymouth dealership located in Oakland, Calif. Other prominent strips in California included Bakersfield and Pomona, to name a few.

Let’s now focus a bit on the history of Lions, with much information found thanks to the Long Beach Historical Society and Lions Automobilia Museum.

Lions Drag Strip, situated in the Wilmington district of Los Angeles, California, adjacent to Long Beach, was a legendary raceway that operated from 1955 to 1972. Named after its sponsor, Lions Clubs International, the track quickly became a hub for drag racing enthusiasts and a significant part of Southern California’s growing car culture.

The drag strip was the brainchild of local judge Fred Miller, who sought to curb street racing by providing a legal venue for racers. With the support of the Lions Clubs and the community, the track opened on Oct. 9, 1955 and drew an overflowing crowd. Mickey Thompson, who oversaw the opening, and his staff, prepared for a crowd of 2,500 attendees but received over 10,000 spectators and more than 400 cars. The overwhelming success of Lions enabled the initial loans to build the facility to be paid off in less than two years.

Throughout the 1960s, Lions Drag Strip became a battleground for some of the biggest names in drag racing, including Tom “The Mongoose” McEwen, Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, and Don “Big Daddy” Garlits. The track’s popularity soared, and it became known for its thrilling races and vibrant atmosphere. Much of the audio on the record album “The Big Sounds of the Drags” was recorded at Lions, including several runs by dragster standout of the time Lefty Murdersach, who later lost his life in a crash at Lions in August of 1966.

Lions enjoyed a record-breaking opening day in 1955, and then ended its reign with the same vigor. Over 20,000 attendees arrived at Lions, tearing down the gates to get a last glimpse of competition before the lights were turned off for the last time. Racers from across North America came to compete for the last time at Lions, including Gary Beck, Jeb Allen, Jerry Ruth, Carl Olson, Don Moody, Dennis Baca, Mike Snively, Tom McEwen, Jim Dunn, Sush Matsubara, Don Prudhomme, Omar Carruthers, Dave Condit, Bill Leavitt, and Billy Meyer.

The final four in the finals featured Don “The Snake” Prudhomme against Tom “The Mongoose” McEwen in Funny Car and Jeb Allen and Carl Olson in Top Fuel. Visit the Lions Drag Strip Museum for additional stories told by those that raced at “The Beach.”

Lions enjoyed the success of many firsts for drag racing. In 1957 Mickey added lights and started promoting Saturday Night “Date Night,” which doubled Lions’ attendance. The flag start was replaced by a Christmas Tree starting system. In 1965, CJ Pappy Hart took over track management and created the Junior Fuel, Bracket, and Grudge Racing groupings. Hart also improved Lions’ traction by adding traction coating for extra bite.

In 1972 Steve Evans, Lions’ third track manager, renovated the facility and secured it as a sanctioned NHRA track and held the Grand Premiere. The Grand Premiere was notably the most successful event in the history of Lions. With the success of Lions’ popularity came additional noise complaints from nearby residents as the population increased. Unfortunately, as the track grew, noise complaints from nearby residents led to its eventual demise.

As noted, the final race took place on Dec. 2, 1972, marking the end of an era for the iconic drag strip. However, the legacy of Lions Drag Strip lives on through the memories of those who experienced its excitement and the efforts to preserve its history.

As a result of noise complaints, the Harbor Commission revoked the operating permit that Lions had been operating under for 18 years.

On the plus side, the Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum is now a major attraction. It is a non-profit corporation founded in December 2019 by Southern California businessman and car enthusiast, Rick Lorenzen. The nearly 100,000 sq. ft. facility not only includes galleries featuring Southern California’s famous car culture and rich motorsports history, and also the largest collection of Willys cars and trucks in North America and the Home of the Spirit of Lions Drag Strip Exhibit. Donations are welcomed and can be directed to support Foundation Operations, Youth and Career Path Programs or directed to specific project builds.

The museum is located at 2790 E Del Amo Blvd., Rancho Dominguez, Calif. 90221. (See https://lionsautomobilia.org/ for information.) You can join the membership for $75 a year.

Thanks for your letter, Mike and I hope these memories helped answer your request.

