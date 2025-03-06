Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 18, 2025, property located at 509 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Matthew Rinker to Quinnspire LLC for $125,000.

On Feb. 18, 2025, property located at 410 Reservoir Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Delia Morlan to Oscar Gile for $30,000.

On Feb. 18, 2025, property located at 491 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from LLENROC Properties LLC to Santalucia LLC for $10,000.

On Feb. 18, 2025, property located at 1512 Beach Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael Grabowski to Robert Smith and Barbara Fletcher for $138,297.

On Feb. 18, 2025, property located at 50 Main St., Village of Owego, from Robert Abell to Kamrul Hasan and Shahdat Hossain for $81,000.

On Feb. 18, 2025, property located at 220 South Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from William Frandsen By Agent and Charles Guttman As Agent to Shawn Roman for $110,000.

On Feb. 18, 2025, property located at Beach Road, Town of Owego, from Robert and Karen Mikulski to Kasandra Terry for $16,400.

On Feb. 19, 2025, property located at 1217 Allison Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Robert Mikels to David, Marie, Norman, and Rosie Miller for $180,000.

On Feb. 21, 2025, property located at Ithaca Road, Town of Candor, from Estate of Viki Sanders to Christopher Snyder and Emily Potter for $11,000.

On Feb. 21, 2025, property located at 660 Leasure Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Justin Maciak to Stacey McCracken for $180,000.

On Feb. 21, 2025, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Carl Brink to Timothy Greco for $9,000.

On Feb. 24, 2025, property located at 1098 Walker Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Cristiano Renne and Candice Carlson to Chad and Athena Rose for $415,000.