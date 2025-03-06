Tioga County Participates in Black Balloon Day 

Tioga County Advocacy, Support, and Prevention (ASAP) is partnering with local businesses to honor those who have died from overdose and substance abuse. Black Balloon Day is held annually on March 6 as a day of remembrance to bring awareness to the many lives lost and reduce the stigma of substance use.

Overdose deaths continue to impact many lives in the United States. Drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental deaths, which remain among the top five causes of death in the US. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2023 there were 105,007 deaths in the US from drug overdoses. Every year, Tioga County continues to lose members of our community to overdose.

Other ways to get involved with Black Balloon Day include the following.

Display a balloon: Display your own black balloon in your home or share a virtual balloon on social media.

Share stories: Encourage open conversations on social media using the hashtag #BlackBalloonDay. Share personal stories or messages of support, fostering a sense of connection.

Learn and educate: Understanding the signs of substance use and supporting education is key to prevention. Attend virtual or in-person events to learn more about how to help others and reduce stigma.

Get involved in a local coalition: Interested in being involved in events like Black Balloon Day? You can join our coalition, Tioga County ASAP, and support our community efforts.

Window clings and black balloons are available for local Tioga County businesses interested in participating at the Tioga County ASAP offices. If you are a business owner and are interested in supporting Black Balloon Day, reach out to a member of our staff by emailing tiogaasap@tiogacountyny.gov or call (607) 687-8600.

For more information on Black Balloon Day, follow Tioga County ASAP on social media.