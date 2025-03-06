Owego man located, arrested on fugitive from justice warrant

On February 21, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas R. Whitmarsh, aged 31 of Owego, N.Y., for having an active fugitive from justice arrest warrant out of the State of Pennsylvania.

Deputies responded to a location in the Town of Barton from an anonymous tip of where Whitmarsh may be located.

Deputies were then informed that Whitmarsh was walking away from the backside of the property. When Whitmarsh was observed, he fled on foot away from deputies and was subsequently taken into custody on Interstate 86 in the Town of Barton.

Whitmarsh was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant, in addition to resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. Whitmarsh was arraigned in court on Feb. 21, 2025 and remanded to the Tioga County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police and the Waverly Police Department. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the members of the community for their assistance with the apprehension of Nicholas Whitmarsh.