Owego man arrested following domestic incident on Talcott Street

On Monday, March 3, at approximately 8:08 a.m., the Owego Police Department was made aware of a Violent Domestic Incident that took place on the property of 171 Talcott St. in the village of Owego.

According to responding officers, the victim of this incident was able to escape and file a complaint with the Owego Police Department. It was revealed during the investigation that the victim was physically assaulted, and weapons were involved, including the discharge of a firearm.

In addition, according to the police, threats to kill the victim, the victim’s family, and any responding law enforcement were made.

The suspect, Charles D. Beuter, of Owego, was isolated in a shed, and unmarked police units were used to conduct surveillance on the shed and isolate the suspect until a Search Warrant was issued. The warrant was signed by the Tioga County Court judge at 3:45 p.m.

The Owego Police, in a press release, stated that due to the lack of local resources, the New York State Police Special Operations Response team executed the search warrant and gained entry to the shed and residence for the apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect was apprehended without incident.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department and the New York State Police were notified of the ongoing incident and updated. The Owego Police coordinated with Resource Officers within the Owego School District and OFA’s administration to avoid a panic situation, and de-escalation tactics were utilized.

Due to the nature of the complaint and the proximity of the local schools, the School Resource Officers were made aware of the incident at 8:19 a.m. At 8:33 a.m. the School Resource Officers notified the school administration.

By 9:31 a.m., a modified school day was established and all students were held inside. At 9:49 a.m., Owego School administration established a modified school dismissal plan to be implemented if needed. School dismissal and after-school activities directly impacted the timing of the execution of the Warrant. School Resource Officers were stationed at the school until the suspect was taken into custody.

Charles D. Beuter was arrested and arraigned on five charges, including Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C Felony; Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a Class E Felony; Assault in the 3rd degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; Menacing in the second degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Charles Beuter was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Honorable Judge Peggy Andersen and held on $150,000 cash and 100,000 bond.

The New York State Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Owego Police Department.