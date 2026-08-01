Call for Entries: Everday Life, Every Day Art Exhibition presented ‘Beyond the Gallery’

Tioga Arts Council, in partnership with Cloud Croft Studios, will present its ninth juried regional art exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art from Aug. 22 to Sept. 26, at the Cloud Crofts Studios Barn, located at 1003 Sanford Rd. In Owego.

It will feature work from artists within a 100-mile radius of Owego, encompassing 25 counties in New York and Pennsylvania. For every artwork sold in the exhibition, 80% of the proceeds will go to the artist, and 20% of the commission will go toward TAC’s “Beyond the Gallery” services, such as Art a la Carte—a unique arts education program and partnership between TAC and the Tioga County Food for Families.

The objective of Everyday Life, Every Day Art is to demonstrate that when the arts thrive, the community thrives. The model aims to promote exceptional art in a unique and inviting venue while supporting the Tioga Arts Council’s service-based programming known as “Beyond the Gallery.”

Artwork drop-off is Aug. 1, 2, and 3, and the exhibit runs from Aug. 22 through Sept. 26 at CloudCroft Studios.

2026 Everyday Life, Every Day Art jurors include Mark Anthony Brown Jr., Greg Chianis, and Roger Hanson.

There is a $15 per submission fee, with a maximum of three submissions per artist. Entry fees can be paid online, in cash, or by check to Tioga Arts Council prior to or at Artwork Drop-Off. All submission fees are non-refundable. The online submission form is available at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/eleda_registration_2026.

For more information, contact TAC by email at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com, or (607) 687-0785; you can also contact Mike Poe at CloudCroft Studios at (607) 972-4859.

The exhibition is sponsored by Edward Jones, M&T Bank, Scott, Smith and Son, Inc., and Simple Form Pilates. Patron Level Sponsors include the North Branch Art Trail and The Owego Kitchen.