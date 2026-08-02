The Final Breath

[By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church]Pictured is Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church.

Talking about death can be a bit awkward, right? But it’s something we all have to deal with. I’ve noticed that when we’re with family and friends, the topic of death rarely comes up. Yet, the numbers are pretty clear: one in every person will pass away. So, it seems like understanding what happens when someone dies is really important.

As a pastor, I’ve gathered all the information from my preaching and

“Teaching about what the Bible says, and when it comes to death, there’s a lot of clarity.” There’s a sense of urgency that comes with knowing that there are only two places a person goes after they die: Heaven or Hell.

Given the clarity of Scripture, I understand that death is certain. Common sense tells us this, but the Bible also says so in many verses. For example, Ecclesiastes 3:2a says, “there’s a time to be born and a time to die.”

Psalm 89:48 asks, “Who can live and not see death, or who can escape the power of the grave?”

And Ecclesiastes 9:5a says, “The living at least know they will die.”

Going a step further, the Bible teaches that there’s judgment after death: Hebrews 9:27 (NLT) says, “And just as each person is destined to die once and after that comes judgment.”

Not only is death certain, but judgment is also certain. So, the question is, “What does that mean?” Since there are only two possible places after death, what are those two places, and who goes where?

The first of these two places is Hell, which is prepared for the devil and his angels. Sadly, it will also be occupied by people who haven’t accepted God’s way of salvation, and therefore they experience His judgment.

God has made the only way to be spared from Hell: John 3:16 (NLT) says, “For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.”

The second of two possible destinations is Heaven, a place for those who have embraced God’s gift of salvation and are spared from His judgment. Jesus, God the Son, suffered, bled, and died on the cross to satisfy His Father’s holiness. Anyone who confesses their sins, believes in Jesus, and acknowledges Jesus as their Lord will be saved from God’s judgment.

John 14:6 (NLT) says, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”

Having been a pastor and living in Owego for nearly 29 years, my heart’s deepest desire is that no one ever goes to hell, a place of unimaginable suffering. I hope and pray that everyone who reads this article will turn away from their sins, believe in Jesus, and accept Jesus as Lord, so they can go to Heaven, the only other possibility.

To conclude, here’s a summary of what Heaven is like: Revelation 22:3–5 (NLT) 3 There will be no more curse on anything. The throne of God and the Lamb will be there, and his servants will worship him. 4 They will see his face, and his name will be written on their foreheads. 5 There will be no night there — no need for lamps or sun — because the Lord God will shine on them. And they will reign forever and ever.