Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of February 16

Stray Haven would like to introduce Genesis, available for adoption through Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly. He is a bit shy at first, but then wants to be your best friend.

His adoption fee is $75, which includes his neuter, first year of shots, and a microchip.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/ Neuter by calling (607) 565-2859.