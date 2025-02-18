A guiding light to renew lives 

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The staff at Renewal Ranch, located at 28 Main St. in Owego, N.Y., have reason to feel a sense of accomplishment and be hopeful for the future.

The community space, first opened in September, has been helping those who are homeless, displaced, or in a housing transition.

Their mission includes working with the community and local churches to provide people in need with the appropriate resources to renew their lives, whether they are neglected or abused, have experienced trauma, or have disabilities, addictions, or other situations.

Becky Hillman, President of Renewal Ranch, explained that the non-profit offers meals, basic clothing, showers, toiletries, hygiene items, and access to a laundry area.

Since September, Vice President Justin Shall, who takes the lead with many day-to-day operations, stated that 4,292 meals, 892 showers, 599 pairs of socks, 612 underwear, 717 hygiene products, 600-plus loads of laundry, 398 gloves, hats, and scarves, and 711 hours of volunteer time have been recorded.

And, since September, Renewal Ranch noted that 19 individuals have been referred to Tioga County’s Rehabilitation Support Services.

In addition, representatives from various Tioga County service groups, such as the Department of Social Services, and as a way to centralize services for those in need, gather at Renewal Ranch to meet and speak to individuals about housing, employment, wellness, and more.

Hillman explained that she felt a calling to establish a resource facility. On many occasions over the course of a year, and before the Foundry homeless camp was deemed a threat to public health, Hillman took time to visit and check in with the people there. Hillman and a couple of other volunteers had often set up a grill to cook meals at the camp.

Also visiting the homeless camp was Owego Nazarene Church Pastor Jay Geistdorfer. One young man he had encouraged to seek help is today, he exclaimed, “A win!” The young man had struggled for 13 years with drug abuse and has since entered a rehab program and is now 60-plus days strong. Eventually, Pastor Jay hopes that the young man, a talented artist, can start his own business.

Pastor Jay, with 18 years in the ministry, serves as a consultant for Renewal Ranch. He brings to the ranch his passion for helping others and first-hand experience. Pastor Jay worked with individuals who faced similar circumstances in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Renewal Ranch teaches life skills, and then volunteers coach and guide the individuals who utilize the services so that they can do more things for themselves. Renewal Ranch also strives to create a compassionate and caring environment and ensures it remains a “judgment-free zone.”

All of the individuals who utilize Renewal Ranch must abide by “Ranch Rules,” such as no drugs, no weed or alcohol, no disrespecting volunteers, helping with chores, and meeting a list of other expectations.

For those who stop by for a Sunday breakfast, they will find Owego Police Chief Joe Kennedy in the kitchen. It’s a chance to see the other side of a police officer out of uniform. Owego Mayor Mike Baratta has also committed time to the ranch and has been attentive to the local neighborhood.

Chief Kennedy sees his involvement as a way to engage with his community, and he shared, “Renewal Ranch has become a resource for OPD and a place to refer people,” and added that since the increase in referrals to Renewal Ranch, there have been “a lot fewer problems.”

For example, issues like shopping cart thefts and food theft at nearby stores have decreased since Renewal Ranch opened its doors.

By building trust and establishing relationships where individuals feel comfortable approaching him, Chief Kennedy expressed, “It’s a proactive versus reactive approach.”

That newfound trust has even brought individuals to turn themselves in for warrants. The Chief also helps transport individuals to court hearings, or to rehab facilities, or other destinations.

Hillman and Pastor Jay have also stepped up to transport individuals to appointments, or to go grocery shopping, to name a few. This is one area where they are seeking new volunteers to help.

Renewal Ranch was one of 100-plus non-profits that received a portion of a $2 million distribution in December from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. The funds are being used to further their mission and help those in need through accountable transformation.

Future renovation plans at Renewal Ranch include a revamp of the downstairs, as well as installing new siding on the outside. The group’s long-term plan is to find a larger, more commercial-style building away from a neighborhood, but still close to the Village, and to be identified as a designated warming center. Further down the road, an idea to build tiny homes has come up in conversation, too.

Most recently, a fence was under construction around the Main Street property, thanks to the hard work of friends, volunteers, and supporters.

The fence, Renewal Ranch operators explained, “Represents more than just a project. It’s a reflection of our commitment to accountability, transformation, and being good neighbors in this community.”

The 28 Main St. property, previously known as The Church Commons and Common Ground Community Center, has been extended for use by multiple organizations over the years by its board. Robert Henrich, the original founder, passed away in 2023, and it was his wish that ownership of the building be transferred to a religious organization with a similar mission. Renewal Ranch was selected.

Renewal Ranch has a goal to offer an educational learning lab on-site and to encourage individuals to pursue their GEDs or learn basic computer skills. Sessions involving daily life tasks, such as learning to cook meals, are also on the table.

A monthly volunteer meeting will be held on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join the Ranch for dinner before the meeting, and then stay to learn about how you can help. Weekday time slots where volunteers are needed are Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. and can be split into two-hour sessions.

Renewal Ranch will be hosting a monthly neighborhood meeting on the last Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This meeting is a time for neighbors to discuss concerns or share ideas.

For questions or information, email renewalranchoffice@gmail.com, or call (607) 223-4052. You can also find them on Facebook.