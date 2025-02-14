‘A Case for Love’ to be shown at FPUC on February 15

“A Case for Love” is an inspiring film that will be shown on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Streets in Owego. The public is invited to this free two-hour program.

“A Case for Love” was shown in movie theaters last month. It is evident that people across the country are eager to engage in meaningful conversations about how we can live together in a more loving and united way.

The film is being jointly sponsored by the First Presbyterian Union Church, Owego United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and others. There will be free popcorn and brownies.

“A Case for Love is not just a movie you watch. It is a movie you feel,” said Debbie Webb Blackburn, Ph,D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Elder, Lead of Mission Team, New Hanover Presbyterian Church.

She added, “I felt myself tearing up as I heard ordinary people telling their stories of both hurt and generosity. I was moved and challenged by the realization of how much my actions can cause pain and create distance and feelings of exclusion, even when I believe I am well-intended.

“Although those were big feelings, my heart was truly shaken by the stories that hit close to home. Suddenly, I wasn’t just feeling for someone else, I was feeling with them. Their story told part of my story and a connection I was not expecting sprung across the divide and the stranger on the screen became someone I knew.”

“The dominant tone of social relations among us is one of fear,” said Walter Brueggemann, a gifted Bible teacher.

He added, “Now in this wondrous film, A Case for Love, we have a compelling exhibit of a social practice that boldly contradicts the conventional practice of fear, scarcity, parsimony, and violence. A Case for Love is a poignant documentation of the ways in which neighbors connect in generous ways with other neighbors across all the lines that divide us. This film is a welcome wake-up call among those who have too readily settled for an economy of fear. The makers of this film daringly bear witness to ‘a more excellent way’ in the world.”

A Case for Love is available for home viewing on Amazon and YouTube. A free church guide by Luther Seminary is available at https://acaseforlovemovie.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/230816-ACFL-v5-GUIDEJOURNAL-v2.pdf.