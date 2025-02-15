Brown Announces Candidacy for Town of Owego Clerk

Pam Brown of Apalachin announces her intention to run for Town of Owego Clerk in the 2025 election. A lifelong resident of the Town of Owego, she has resided in Apalachin for the last 41 years.

Pam resides there with her husband, Gregg. They have two children, Jake and Dan Brown, as well as two grandchildren.

Pam began her career at the town in November 2023 as Deputy Town Clerk and Deputy Tax Receiver. She was appointed Town Clerk at the Town of Owego Board Meeting on Jan. 21, 2025, replacing retiring Town Clerk Mary Kennedy.

Brown has a financial background, having worked for nine years at a local financial institution. She also has customer service experience, working in retail for five years. Pam has been training under Town Clerk Mary Kennedy for the past 13 months.

Pam stated, “I look forward to meeting residents during the campaign. I also look forward to serving the residents of the town ‘at the counter’ in the future.”