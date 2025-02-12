Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 28, 2025, property located at 451 Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Turbo Storage Waverly1 LLC to David Glahn and Tanya Bell for $325,000.

On Jan. 28, 2025, property located at 41 Signor Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Taylor Perosio to James Coulombe and Kathryn Cernera for $265,000.

On Jan. 28, 2025, property located on Matso Road, Town of Richford, from Erin Mackesey to Deborah and David Warner for $120,000.

On Jan. 29, 2025, property located at 313 Madigan Rd., Town of Barton, from Ronald Barrett By Agent and Bertena Barrett Ind. and As Agent to Loretta Frisbie for $132,000.

On Jan. 30, 2025, property located at 51 Jenksville Spur, Town of Newark Valley, from Richard and Linda Dehart to Ashley Vail for $47,500.

On Jan. 31, 2025, property located at 512 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Jason Vandyke and Patrick Kingston to Jason Vandyke for $40,125.

On Jan. 31, 2025, property located at NYS Route 17, Village of Owego, from Eric and Claudia Maki to Colin Williams and Mary Hannahan for $1,000.

On Feb. 3, 2025, property located at 58 N. Main St., Village of Nichols, from Robert Strong and Howard Visscher to Aaron Russell and Lynn Hottle for $65,000.

On Feb. 3, 2025, property located at 12 Knauf Rd., Village of Owego, from Real Estate LLC to 12 Knauf Road LLC for $450,000.