Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 27, 2025 through Feb. 2, 2025 there were 174 calls for service, 12 traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Jeremy J. Peters, 50, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for two separate counts of harassment in the second degree (violation) following an investigation of harassment on North Avenue. Peters was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Maria R. Ellsworth, 19, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by New York State Police from Homer, N.Y. Ellsworth was turned over to New York State Police custody for arraignment at Cortland County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Kaden S. Russell, 23, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on West Avenue. Russell was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert W. Hover, 37, Candor, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on East Main Street. Hover was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Corey E. Reynolds, 33, of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for robbery in the first degree (B felony) and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (D felony) following an investigation of a robbery with a knife at Kwik Fill on North Avenue. Reynolds was turned over to Tioga County Sheriff’s Office custody for arraignment at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and he was remanded to Tioga County Jail on a $50,000 Cash Bail or $100,000 Property Bond.

Lacey M. Philippi, 39, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by New York State Police for petit larceny (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Front Street. Philippi was turned over to the New York State Police for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Ronald B. Stokes, 32, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Incorrectly Worn Driver’s Seatbelt (Violation), Tinted Aftermarket Brake Lights (Violation), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Stokes was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Daniel L. Doebler, 56, Binghamton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Interstate 86. Doebler was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Scott L. Franks, 27, Barton, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on Southside Drive. Franks was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.