The Old Coot pans public speakers

By Merlin Lessler —

Public speakers need public speaking lessons. It’s embarrassing to watch. Take a politician (they do most of the blah, blah, yacking) standing at a podium to talk about a new bill he or she is introducing, something they claim to be passionate about. They constantly look down at their speech notes, saying something like, “I am so (looks down) pleased to introduce Bill number (looks down) S-527, which will (looks down) once and for all revitalize our small businesses.

It’s especially annoying when they are expressing sympathy for the victims of a mass shooting. You have to read notes to say how sad you feel for the victims and their families? Really? (Can’t you just speak from the heart?)

It’s not just politicians – it’s police chiefs, CEOs, school superintendents, and many other public spokespersons. Put a podium in front of them, and their head starts bobbing. Speakers who use teleprompters are just as annoying, staring off into space as they speak.

Football coaches don’t use notes when interviewed at halftime and are asked, “What does your team need to do to get back in the game?”

Then comes the typical response, “We have to move the ball down the field and put some points on the board.”

DUH! Maybe THEY should have notes to come up with more relevant responses. Those reporters need lessons too, so they can ask questions that don’t evoke stupid answers.

Anyhow, public speaking and public questioning need a revamp. It’s a social skill that was taught in grade school in my day. We were made to stand and answer a question or go to the front of the class and give an oral report on a book we read. Or, in my case, to explain to the class why it wasn’t acceptable to send spitballs through a straw to the girls’ side of the room. I learned to speak in front of an audience but not to stop sending spitballs.

