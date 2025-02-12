Tioga County Rural Ministry to host Community Health Fair

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) recently announced its upcoming Community Health Fair, designed to connect residents with vital health resources and information. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Neighborhood Depot, located at 146 Central Ave. in Owego.

This free event is open to the public and will feature a variety of organizations offering information and resources related to health and well-being. Participating agencies include Tioga County Rural Ministry, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, DSS-HEAP (Department of Social Services – Home Energy Assistance Program), Fidelis Health Insurance, Wellcare Health Insurance, Tioga Opportunities, Inc., and Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about available services, ask questions, and connect with representatives from these organizations. The health fair aims to promote community health and provide easy access to essential resources.

“We are excited to host this Community Health Fair and bring together so many valuable resources for our community,” said Sr. Mary O’Brien, Executive Director of TCRM.

She added, “This event is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about the programs and services that exist in our community.”

For more information about the Community Health Fair, please contact TCRM at (607) 687-3021 or via email at info@tcrm.org.