Gallery Forty-One announces its February Member of the Month

Gallery Forty-One recently welcomed earthenware artist Anke Hoffstaetter to its membership.

Anke felt the impulse to work creatively was in her DNA; as she grew, she found joy in drawing, sculpting, and photography. While a student at Cornell, her electives were art, painting, and sculpture. In 2019, Anke opened her own massage practice, only to have it come to an end with the onset of the pandemic. During this time, Anke had decided to pursue a career in art that would help satisfy her desire to create and help pay the bills at the same time. With the aid of online tutorials and the purchase of a pottery wheel, she learned the art of pottery.

2024 marked the first year in which she has tried to market her functional, minimalist art for everyday use.

Stop in and see the beautiful and practical pottery of Anke Hoffstaetter at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gallery hours are the first and third Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call the gallery at (607) 687-2876 to learn more.