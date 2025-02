What’s Happening for the week of February 9, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Candor’s American Legion Unit 907 Auxiliary meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Waverly Playgroup, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to reserve a spot.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and levels of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team receives a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults takes place every Wednesday morning from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class with Mary Colvin Karpel meets every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Offering a therapeutic experience that benefits both the mind and body by improving memory and concentration while relieving stress and anxiety. All materials provided. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet monthly at the Tioga County SWCD office. Meetings are scheduled for the third Wednesday of every month beginning at 9 a.m. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, please feel free to contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or by email at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov. If you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Wendy Walsh (walshw@tiogacountyny.gov) for more information.

JANUARY 21 to FEBRUARY 20

A New Hope Center Annual Hotline Volunteer Training via Zoom, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 4:30 p.m., plus additional weekly homework will be assigned. They will cover the basics of supporting individuals impacted by domestic and sexual violence, and child abuse. Register at www.anewhopecenter.org.

FEBRUARY 5 to MARCH 26

8-Week Workshop Parenting Class, every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot, 146 Central Ave., Owego. Childcare stipends and travel reimbursements are available. Email Jes9@cornell.edu to register.

FEBRUARY 9

Creative Writing Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 10

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Annual Meeting of the Berkshire Free Library, 11 a.m., Berkshire Free Library. The regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting will follow. For more information, call (607) 657-4418.

Valley Chorus rehearsal sign-up starts at 6 p.m. in Kevin Doherty’s music classroom at Waverly High School. Parking out back is closer to the room by coming in the back door. Practice is every Monday night from 6:30-9 p.m., the Spring Concerts are Sat., May 17 in Towanda, and Sunday, May 18 in Waverly.

FEBRUARY 11

The Second Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Athens Senior Citizens Valentine’s Luncheon, noon, Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Sayre. Guests are welcome.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, 6:30 p.m., Athens Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St, Athens, Pa. Use the Valley Senior Center door and proceed downstairs. The program for the evening is Show and Tell and Book Reports, and a Valentine’s craft. No cost for the craft. For more information, call (607) 425-7426 or visit www.chehannarocks.com.

History of Chocolate presentation by Dr. Bob Hansen, 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

FEBRUARY 13

Evening Book Club – “The Secret Lives of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd, 6:30 p.m.; Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 14

Free Movie Night: The Forge, 6 p.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Light refreshments will be provided.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about Valentine’s Day. They will have playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

FEBRUARY 15

Murder Mystery Dinner, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Join them for a 1960s themed evening of murder, mystery, and mayhem. The cost is $25. Call (607) 308-1503 or visit newarkvalleycc.com to learn more.

Free Build, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Drop in to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

FEBRUARY 16

The Forge 5-Week Bible Study, 10 a.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Open to the public. Call the church office at (607) 785-0044 to reserve a book.

FEBRUARY 17

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 18

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom for guests at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89254802320?pwd=ABig1bZmaab38XCs4kjc29FONfBJe2.1; Meeting ID: 892 5480 2320; Passcode: 348896.

Afternoon Book Club – “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone” by Benjamin Stevenson, 1 p.m.; Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 21

VFW Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner with soup, salad bar and dessert, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. Open to the public, eat in or take out by calling (607) 687-1371. Other menu items are available as well.

FEBRUARY 22

Family Wintertime Mini Golf with CK’Sters, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

FEBRUARY 23

Sip and Paint, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There is a $25 suggested donation. All materials are provided.

FEBRUARY 26

Walk-up Food Pantry, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Preregistration is required by phoning 2-1-1 prior to Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m., or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart and bags to carry food.

FEBRUARY 27

Cooking Workshop: Plant-Based Cooking, 6 p.m. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There is a $15 suggested donation.

FEBRUARY 28

VFW Clam Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego, $10/dozen, open to the public. Other menu ideas available as well. Eat in or take out by calling (607) 687-1371.

MARCH 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

MARCH 4

Pancake Shrove Tuesday Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, Main Street, Owego. Freewill donation.

MARCH 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 17

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 19

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Ice Cream Sundaes will be available for purchase from Doug’s Fish Fry. Hosted by the Owego Lions.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 21

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.