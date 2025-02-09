4H Farm Safety and Tractor Operator Certification Program Announced

The 4-H Farm Safety & Tractor Operator Certification Program is presented by the 4-H Youth Development Program of Cornell University Cooperative Extension, Tioga County.

This is a nine-session program, starting Feb. 18, 2025 and running until April 5, 2025. Contact Donna Gibson at dlv22@cornell.edu or Teri Whitmore at th98@cornell.edu, or call (607) 659-5694 for more information, including dates, times, and weekly locations.

Youth 14 years and older who plan to operate farm machinery are required by law to complete a farm safety program and receive tractor operator certification.

The purpose of this program is to instruct youth in safe tractor and machinery operation to meet the training requirements of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Hazardous Occupations Order for Agriculture.

During the educational phase of the project, youth will receive instruction in the safe operation of agricultural tractors and related machinery.

Certification upon completion of the instructional phase of the project will include a written examination, a tractor and machinery skills demonstration, and completion of a tractor and machinery driving course.

Participants must receive a minimum passing score of 70% in each test area to be issued a certificate of completion.

Youth 12 and 13 years of age may participate in this program but will not be able to drive or operate tractors or equipment, nor can they receive tractor operator certification.

The top six participants will be eligible to participate in the New York State 4H Tractor Operator’s Contest at the Empire Farm Days event.

Enrollment fees are $45 for non 4H members and $35 for 4H members. Visit https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events.cfm?dept=249 to sign up. Completed enrollment forms, and fees are due before or at the first meeting. Parent signatures are required, and parents must attend the first meeting.

Participants who plan to complete enrollment forms at the first class should arrive early to allow time for completing forms.

Checks must be made out to CCE Tioga County. Parents are highly encouraged to attend all remaining classes. Class books and schedules will be handed out at the first class.