Ice Bowl raises $6K for local food pantry

By Matt Hicks —

Disc golf players from as far as Buffalo and Syracuse braved the cold temperatures at the Campville Commons on Saturday, Jan. 25, to help the Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club support the Tioga County Rural Ministry Food Pantry for another year.

The sixth annual event raised around $6,000 for the charitable organization, plus food donations, thanks to the contributions of competitors and the support of many local businesses.

“The food pantry is at the heart of our community,” Tournament Director Rick Powell said, adding, “The folks here feel very fortunate that they can give back.”

Pam Greene, the chairperson of the Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Fundraising and Development Committee, was grateful for the support the club has provided over the years.

“Rick and all of the participants do a great job fundraising for us, and the money they raise helps us tremendously,” Greene said.

A majority of those who come into the food pantry looking for assistance are people who work full-time but still struggle to make ends meet, according to Greene. She added that the Tioga County Rural Ministry is always looking for new donors to not only support their food pantry but also other outreach such as emergency financial assistance and the building of handicapped accessibility ramps. Last summer, she said they installed 13 ramps.

Ice Bowl events have fought food insecurity across the nation since the first one was held in Missouri in 1996. Collectively, they have raised more than 1 million pounds of food and $7 million, according to the Ice Bowl Foundation.

The past five local Ice Bowls have brought in more than $23,000 and 500 pounds of food.

“We’re just glad we can help the community like this,” Powell said.