Capuni-Lemon Announces Run for Town of Owego Board

Elda Capuni-Lemon has officially announced her intention to run for the Town of Owego Board. Elda has lived in Apalachin for 22 years with her husband, David. They have three children who attend OFA and OAMS, and a recent graduate of OFA.

Elda has worked as a financial analyst. She was also an economics and Italian instructor at BU while pursuing her graduate degrees at BU. She was an Italian adjunct instructor at SUNY Broome as well as a substitute teacher in the OASD from 2005-2006.

Elda has a strong commitment to our community. Growing up in a communist country, she has a strong understanding of the importance of freedom and the need to always defend it. She also understands the need for a local government that listens to and works for the people.

Elda stated, “I look forward to meeting constituents and earning their vote over the next few months. There is a possibility to infuse new blood and vision to meet the challenges of the next decade. With your support, I hope to have an opportunity to help shape the future of the town for the benefit of all residents and families.”