Walgreens in Owego closes its doors for good

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Jan. 28, 2025, at 6 p.m., Walgreens, located at 153 Main St. in Owego, closed its doors for good. The last day of business for the retail store and pharmacy was Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The pharmacy was temporarily closed back in October 2024 due to staffing issues, according to the company. Walgreens customers in need of prescriptions can still pick up at the closest location on Main Street in Endicott. All of those who fill prescriptions at Walgreens were notified of the closure.

Walgreens announced in October that it plans to close approximately 1,200 locations as it struggles to define its role for U.S. shoppers. The company said that customers no longer look to them for convenience.

Walgreens stated that its primary focus for now is on underperforming locations, and that it is unsure which locations will remain open at this time.