A blossoming Berkshire business 

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Northern Tioga Chamber is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. for Farmhouse Scents & Designs, located at 198 Jewett Hill Rd. in Berkshire, N.Y. The community is welcome to attend.

Sarah Davis, owner of Farmhouse Scents & Designs, recently relocated her small business to her home on Jewett Hill Road. Conveniently housed just one mile from Rte. 38, the business is just up the road from the Berkshire Free Library and the Community Hall.

Previously, Davis had rented a space in Lisle, and later in Richford.

Sarah decided that she could still offer products that customers enjoy in her home space, while continuing to be inspired and creative, and allowing her to be attentive to her family at the same time.

At one time, Davis had included a thrift section inside her store space, but today, she is focused more on a boutique-type atmosphere.

Sarah remarked, “I had added a thrifty shop for the community, but I have since handed that off to another business owner.”

What began as a hobby back in 2023 has today blossomed into a growing start-up. After working elsewhere for some time, Sarah explained that self-employment has helped tremendously with stay-at-home family needs and is focused now on running a smaller-size store out of her home, as well as online sales.

Farmhouse Scents & Designs is well-known for homemade candles made with all-natural organic soy wax and scented with natural oils. Inviting names like Chanel, Cashmere Glow, and Spa Retreat are just a few of the many varieties.

Wax melts and car air fresheners are also popular handmade products. Visitors will also find tumblers and wall décor, among other fun items and gift ideas.

A well-received line of products that Davis has been creating are eye-catching designs for custom tee shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, sweatpants, and more, while capturing sporty and casual looks. In-house printing equipment allows Sarah to produce high-quality images on clothing items, and a future goal will be to expand those offerings.

Customers can also purchase products online via Sarah’s Etsy store. Custom requests are welcomed.

Sarah commented, “We appreciate any and all business from our customers. Don’t be afraid to reach out with custom requests.”

You can find the Etsy store at www.etsy.com/shop/Farmhousescents2023?ref=shop_sugg_market.

You can also find Farmhouse Scents & Designs on Facebook. If you have questions, or to place an order, call (607) 766-8570.

Business hours are Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.