The Magic of a Wish

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A young Candor girl’s wish to visit Disney World was recently granted with the help of the Friends of Hospice of Tioga County, N.Y., and the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York (MAWCNY).

Wish Child Kendyl, from Candor, along with her family, visited Disney World in December and, through an update from MAWCNY, shared that they had a magical time.

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County, N.Y., invited two guest speakers from MAWCNY to their Jan. 21 Board meeting, held at the Dugan House Restaurant in Owego.

MAWCNY, a non-profit, serves 15 counties that are dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Make-A-Wish America organization has 57 chapters throughout the U.S.

Attending the meeting were Diane Kuppermann, MAWCNY President and CEO, Maureen Harrington, MAWCNY Director of Mission Delivery, and Friends of Hospice board members.

Ruthanne Orth, President of the Friends of Hospice Board, remarked, “The Make-A-Wish representatives spoke passionately about how their organization makes these children’s wishes come true, and they thanked our board for our generous donation to help fund the wish for Kendyl.”

MAWCNY is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025. In 2024, 96 wishes were granted, and so far in 2025, there are 128 wishes to be considered.

According to MAWCNY, research shows that wishes can give children the strength to fight against a critical illness and bring renewed energy to families during some of their most challenging times.

Orth explained that in addition to supporting MAWCNY, the Friends of Hospice also support Guthrie Lourdes Hospice, Traci’s Hope, Mercy House, and the Ronald McDonald House.

Friends of Hospice is a non-profit organization that provides financial support to charitable organizations that enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families navigating critical and terminal illnesses, and promotes greater awareness of hospice care in our community.

Over the last 20 years, Friends of Hospice has donated thousands of dollars to help fund Tioga County Wish Kids, which grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Orth noted, “We have granted the wishes of thirteen Tioga County children over the past 20 years.”

One fundraising campaign that Friends of Hospice is involved with is the Memorial Tree of Lights. The annual tradition, which offers the Tioga County community a way to remember loved ones during the holiday season, has been active for 15 years. As many as 15 trees are lit throughout the County each December. Funds received are extended to the services provided by Guthrie Lourdes Hospice, the recruitment of Hospice volunteers, and to families who are in the Hospice program.

To learn more about Friends of Hospice, visit their website at www.tiogafriendsofhospice.org/. Donations are accepted at any time.