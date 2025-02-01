Owego man arrested for Armed Robbery

On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at about 9:40 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a reported Armed Robbery at the Kwik Fill located on 450 North Ave. in the Village of Owego. The suspect, who was later identified as Corey E. Reynolds, 33, of Owego, N.Y., entered the Kwik Fill wearing a mask and brandished a knife at the cashier demanding cash.

During the investigation, a vehicle and suspect description was obtained and Corey E. Reynolds was subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree (B Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D Felony).

Reynolds was arraigned at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to Tioga County Jail on a $50,000 Cash Bail or $100,000 Property Bond.