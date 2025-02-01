Bouncing back!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Owego resident Ryan Pryor, a 2023 graduate of Owego Free Academy, has always been a person on the go. Whether playing soccer, basketball, or golf, Ryan has always been a physically active individual.

Ryan remarked, “I have always been a pretty healthy person, too.”

Starting in his early youth, Ryan played Hiawatha soccer, and then at OFA, played on the Boys Varsity soccer sectional winning teams in his junior and senior years. He was also a member of the Boys Varsity 2023 sectional winning team. Over at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, he enjoyed weightlifting, and more hoops.

One day last spring, though, caught him by surprise. Ryan recalled an itch on his neck that bothered him, and then felt a peculiar lump in the neck area. With no time wasted, he was thrust into a whirlwind of exams, x-rays, and MRIs at Robert Packer Hospital (RPH) in Sayre, Pa.

“Life has twists and turns,” Ryan said, and in his case, the twist turned out to be a diagnosis of Stage III lung cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, in May of last year.

According to cancer.gov, Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is made up of tissues and organs that help the body fight infection and disease. The cancer is found in lymph nodes and can involve various organs, such as the lungs, but is different from a lung cancer diagnosis.

Today, advances in the diagnosis and treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma have offered patients a chance for a full recovery.

For Ryan, he endured eight months of chemotherapy at RPH, which included multiple sessions, some of which were pretty aggressive.

“It did hurt, and I ached, plus I was tired and nauseous,” Ryan explained, but with every PET scan completed to assess treatment effectiveness, his outlook improved.

Dec. 10 was Ryan’s last chemotherapy treatment, and the twists made a favorable turn as the New Year rolled around. On Jan. 2, Ryan was told he was cancer-free.

Ryan noted that he still feels a bit weak physically but is progressing positively. You could say he is “bouncing back.”

The experience challenged him mentally and emotionally, too, and he is thankful for the support of his parents, two older brothers, other family members, and friends.

Back in early December, and before his last chemotherapy treatment, Ryan reached out to Chris Evans, Coach of the OFA Varsity Boys Basketball team.

Ryan asked Coach Evans if he could help with coaching, something that he had wanted to pursue. Evans said yes, and since then, assisting with coaching has helped Ryan build back his confidence. The time spent with the team offers him an outlet, a place where he can contribute, as well as a place to rid his mind of cancer thoughts for a few hours a day.

Ryan shared enthusiastically, “I love it, and I get to see friends,” adding, “I assist with practices, and at games, I’m asked what plays we should do, or what subs to put in.”

Coach Evans commented, “Ryan is an absolute rock star and has done so much more for us than we could ever do for him. He is a leader, a warrior, and a true inspiration,” and continued, “He has helped us so much this year, and not only about basketball. Ryan has talked to our players about life and also about how tomorrow cannot be promised.”

Shortly after Ryan received the cancer-free good news, his family hosted an “I Survived” party in his honor.

One guest at the party was Ryan’s second-grade OES teacher, Melissa Aubel. Melissa will be retiring this year from OA Schools after 31 years.

Ryan reminisced about a memory from second grade when Melissa had announced that she and a friend applied to the television series, “The Amazing Race.”

Melissa chuckled a bit and was amazed, too, that Ryan remembered, and said, “He has always been a funny, outgoing kid, and sort of like an old soul in a young person’s body.”

She wasn’t selected then, but actually, Melissa has applied again to the television show.

Who will be her teammate this time around? Ryan Pryor.

The duo went through the application process in mid-January and submitted a required video. They believe they have a unique story for the producers to consider, although it’s unknown when they could hear back.

If chosen, Melissa and Ryan could travel around the world to compete in physically demanding or mental challenges against other teams. The goal is to not be eliminated, and the ultimate prize for the winning team is $1 million.

For now, with a new lease on life, Ryan, who turns 20 in May, will move forward one day at a time, continue his work as an assistant coach, and return for medical rechecks. He is especially excited about playing golf with a set of new clubs, a surprise Christmas gift.

Ryan’s message to everyone is, “Enjoy and be thankful for every day, be positive, and don’t take things for granted,” and, in addition, “Always remember, too, to tell people that you love them.”