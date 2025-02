On Friday, Jan. 17, Dunkin’ Donuts in Owego held their grand reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony in their newly remodeled building. There were raffles and chances to win giveaways for each customer.

A live remote was hosted by 98.1 WHWK and the Cuppy and Donut mascots were on hand. A check, through Dunkin’ Joy, was also presented to A Room to Heal.