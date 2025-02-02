What’s Happening for the week of February 2, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Candor’s American Legion Unit 907 Auxiliary meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Waverly Playgroup, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to reserve a spot.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and levels of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team receives a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults takes place every Wednesday morning from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet monthly at the Tioga County SWCD office. Meetings are scheduled for the third Wednesday of every month beginning at 9 a.m. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, please feel free to contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or by email at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov. If you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Wendy Walsh (walshw@tiogacountyny.gov) for more information.

JANUARY 7 to FEBRUARY 4

Parenting Class – Discipline is not a Dirty Word, 5-week series on Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Family Resource Center, 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor.

JANUARY 21 to FEBRUARY 20

A New Hope Center Annual Hotline Volunteer Training via Zoom, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 4:30 p.m., plus additional weekly homework will be assigned. They will cover the basics of supporting individuals impacted by domestic and sexual violence, and child abuse. Register at www.anewhopecenter.org.

FEBRUARY 5 to MARCH 26

8-Week Workshop Parenting Class, every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot, 146 Central Ave., Owego. Childcare stipends and travel reimbursements are available. Email Jes9@cornell.edu to register.

FEBRUARY 2

Girl Scout Lasagna Dinner, 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 3

Ag and Farmland Protection Board meeting, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, Legislative Conference Room, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 4

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society will meet at 6 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m. by Marty Borko on the Carantouan Greenway, Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St, Waverly. The dish to pass meal will start at 6 p.m. and the door will be locked at 6:10 p.m. For more information, please call or text (607) 425-7426 or visit http://www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Mental Health Subcommittee, Alcohol and Substance Abuse and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83338176528?pwd=XSFVAMar2r9UrDnsbAOaFusrokcxUD.1; Meeting ID: 833 3817 6528; Passcode: 789853.

FEBRUARY 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Line Dancing, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary. There is a $5 suggested donation.

FEBRUARY 7

Senior First Friday Program – Scandinavian-Inspired Art, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333. FEBRUARY 8

Owego Lions Chicken BBQ Dinner, pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Owego Moose, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Dinner includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, roll, and dessert. Call Wendy at (607) 687-5766 to purchase tickets. Presale only.

Jack and Jill Big Ticket Bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., Bingo begins at 1:15 p.m. Limited VIP tables are available for $450 per table (seats of eight), individual tickets are available for $40 in advance at the Post, or $50 on the day of the event. Text Lori at (607) 341-1019 for VIP tables only.

FEBRUARY 9

Creative Writing Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 10

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Annual Meeting of the Berkshire Free Library, 11 a.m., Berkshire Free Library. For more information, call (607) 657-4418.

FEBRUARY 11

The Second Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2025, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Athens Senior Citizens Valentine’s Luncheon, noon, Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Sayre. Guests are welcome.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, 6:30 p.m., Athens Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St, Athens, Pa. Use the Valley Senior Center door and proceed downstairs. The program for the evening is Show and Tell and Book Reports, and a Valentine’s craft. No cost for the craft. For more information, call (607) 425-7426 or visit www.chehannarocks.com.

FEBRUARY 13

Evening Book Club – The Secret Lives of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd, 6:30 p.m.; Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 14

Free Movie Night: The Forge, 6 p.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Light refreshments will be provided.

FEBRUARY 15

Murder Mystery Dinner, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Join them for a 1960s themed evening of murder, mystery, and mayhem. The cost is $25. Call (607) 308-1503 or visit newarkvalleycc.com to learn more.

FEBRUARY 16

The Forge 5 Week Bible Study, 10 a.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Open to the public. Call the church office at (607) 785-0044 to reserve a book.

FEBRUARY 17

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 18

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom for guests at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89254802320?pwd=ABig1bZmaab38XCs4kjc29FONfBJe2.1; Meeting ID: 892 5480 2320; Passcode: 348896.

Afternoon Book Club – Everyone in my Family has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson, 1 p.m.; Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 22

Family Wintertime Mini Golf with CK’Sters, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

FEBRUARY 23

Sip and Paint, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There is a $25 suggested donation. All materials are provided.

FEBRUARY 26

Walk-up Food Pantry, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Preregistration is required by phoning 2-1-1 prior to Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m., or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart and bags to carry food.

FEBRUARY 27

Cooking Workshop: Plant Based Cooking, 6 p.m. Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There is a $15 suggested donation.

MARCH 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

MARCH 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 17

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 19

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Ice Cream Sundaes will be available for purchase from Doug’s Fish Fry. Hosted by the Owego Lions.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 21

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.