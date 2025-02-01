DiNapoli: Numbers Of Homeless Population Doubled In New York

Homelessness in New York State has sharply increased, more than doubling between January 2022 and January 2024, according to a report released last week by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Homelessness grew by 53.1% from January 2023 to January 2024, more than four times the rest of the nation. The large spike was driven by New York City and the influx of asylum seekers, but the rest of the state also had double- and triple-digit rate increases, led by Glens Falls, Saratoga, and the surrounding counties.

The number of homeless children increased from 20,299 in 2022 to 50,773 in 2024. Almost one in three of New York’s homeless are children, one of the highest shares in the nation.

“New York has long had a housing affordability crisis, and more families are running out of options and ending up on the street or in shelters,” DiNapoli said. “Many of the tens of thousands of asylum seekers that came to New York had no place to stay and drove up spending and a large portion of the growth of the homeless population. But let’s be clear, this isn’t just a New York City problem, it is impacting communities all over the state. New York needs to examine how it’s using current housing resources while taking more action to address this urgent situation.”

Measuring homelessness is difficult as individuals are mobile, and their situations can be temporary or hidden. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) uses a single day, point in-time count of the homeless population. The most recent count was done in January 2024, the same month the number of asylum seekers in city shelters peaked.

HUD found homelessness reached a new peak with 771,480 people nationwide experiencing homelessness in 2024. There were more than 158,000 homeless New Yorkers in 2024 – about one in five of the nation’s homeless. New York’s rate of homelessness, at about 8 per 1,000 people, was higher than all states except Hawaii and the District of Columbia. HUD reports that homelessness in New York increased due to eviction proceedings, lack of affordable housing, rising rents, and the arrival of asylum seekers, among other factors.

New York City accounted for 93% of the increase in the state’s total homeless population. As of January 2022, there were 45,343 individuals in New York City shelters managed by the city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS). By January 2024, there were 89,119 people in DHS shelters, 34,057 of whom were asylum seekers. At that time, New York City accommodated around 68,000 asylum seekers in total.

Other findings in the report included the following:

Homelessness decreased in New York between 2020 and 2022, but since 2022 and the end of pandemic eviction moratoriums, it has surged at a faster rate than the national average, more than doubling between 2022 and 2024, in contrast to a 20.7% growth in the rest of the nation. Only Illinois had a higher increase at 180%.

Individuals experiencing homelessness were disproportionately Hispanic or Black, with 10% facing severe mental illness or chronic substance abuse. Veteran homelessness continues to be minimal, at under 1%. New York also had some of the lowest rates of senior homelessness (2.5%) and chronic homelessness (3.6%) compared to other states.

Other regions in the state experienced increases ranging from 11% in Poughkeepsie / Dutchess County to 138% in Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs, and neighboring counties. Outside of New York City, Long Island had the largest number of homeless in 2024 followed by Westchester County and counties around Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

New York has the lowest share of unsheltered people at 3.6% in stark contrast to 43.8% in the rest of the nation. New York has the largest number of year-round emergency housing beds at 127,759, far surpassing second-place California (76,000 beds), according to HUD. Most of these beds are in emergency shelters (122,091), primarily due to shelter mandates in New York City.

New York is second to California in the number of permanent supportive housing units (52,462 vs. 78,758) and permanent housing beds (21,672 vs. 26,059), but lags behind other large states in the number of year-round beds for rapid rehousing – 4,887. California has over 28,000, Texas nearly 11,000, and Florida 7,500.

Gov. Hochul and New York City Mayor Adams both announced affordable housing proposals in their recent 2025 policy addresses. The report also notes that New York state is currently implementing a five-year $25 billion housing plan “to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes,” including making multi-year investments for homeless housing and assistance and for affordable housing. However, there is limited information available to track goals, accomplishments, and the amount spent on these initiatives.

DiNapoli stated that more needs to be done to keep people in their homes and provide housing assistance, especially to families with children. The state should carefully monitor and improve reporting on the effectiveness of current programs, identify where additional resources may be needed, especially for expanding rental assistance, and continue funding legal representation for low-income households facing eviction.

For a full report, visit https://www.osc.ny.gov/files/reports/pdf/new-yorkers-in-need-homelessness-nys.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. You can find related reports at https://www.osc.ny.gov/reports/new-yorkers-need-housing-insecurity-crisis?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.