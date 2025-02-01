Human Trafficking Awareness Month

By Sebastian Russell-Wilkins, Child Advocate, A New Hope Center —

Human trafficking remains an urgent issue across the United States. In 2022, the National Human Trafficking Hotline reported over 700 cases of human trafficking in New York State alone, with a significant portion of those involving minors. Youth are particularly at risk due to factors including lack of support systems, vulnerability to online exploitation, and socioeconomic instability.

Reports indicate that traffickers often target young people in small towns, luring them with promises of jobs, love, or a better life.

In Tioga County, the problem is often compounded by a lack of awareness and resources. Many cases go unreported due to the victims’ fear of authority or lack of knowledge of their rights.

Community organizations and schools in Tioga County are stepping up their efforts to raise awareness and provide resources to at-risk youth. Programs focusing on education, digital safety, and outreach have been launched to help students recognize the signs of trafficking and learn how to seek help.

In our community, the Tioga County Safe Harbour program seeks to raise awareness about the exploitation and trafficking of youth for sex. We identify and respond to at-risk and trafficked youth, and, ultimately, aim to prevent sexual exploitation.

This January, we ask the community to join our local campaign as we “Shed Light on Trafficking.” There are multiple ways you can participate. Display a blue light in your home, workplace, or place of worship. Tioga County Safe Harbour is distributing free blue lights and information about trafficking to all community members. Lights are available at the Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, the Tioga County Child Advocacy Center, and A New Hope Center.

Contact Tioga County Safe Harbour at 607-687-8328 or via email at Safe.Harbour.tioga@dfa.state.ny.us; or A New Hope Center at (607) 687-6866 or via text at (607) 972-1996 to make a referral, to arrange a community presentation, or for more information about our community-wide efforts.

If you believe a youth is in immediate danger, do not intervene; call 911. You can report suspected trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center 24/7 by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting INFO or HELP to BeFree (233733).