Cars We Remember / Collector Car Corner; A Dozen Great-Selling Cars from the 1960s

By Greg Zyla —

Q: Greg, I especially enjoy your articles about cars from the 1960 decade. Can you tell us what were some of the most popular cars from that decade? Which cars sold the best? Any info is appreciated. John L., Lancaster, Pa.

A: John, I’m going to give you a list of the top 12 cars of the 1960s with sales as the top priority. With this said, many manufacturers did not have exact sales numbers, so I included estimated sales that were available.

The 1960s was a decade of change for the automotive industry, marked by the rise of iconic models that have since become classics. Here are 12 best-selling cars of the 1960s, along with some sales information

1. Chevrolet Impala: The Chevrolet Impala was a true classic of the 1960s, known for its spacious interior and smooth ride. With its distinctive styling and powerful engine options, from a mild six to a wild 427, the Impala was a popular choice for families and young drivers alike. It was the best-selling full-size car of the decade and set the standard for comfort and performance in its class. During the 1960s, over 5.3 million Impalas alone were sold, more than any other model.

2. Ford Galaxie: Exact annual sales figures for the Ford Galaxie during the 1960s are not readily available. However, it’s estimated that Ford sold a tad over 3 million units of the Galaxie throughout the decade. The Galaxie was a popular full-size car known for its performance, including 390, 406 and 427 engines, to its outstanding style, making it a favorite among American car buyers.

3. Ford F-Series: The Ford F-Series is a versatile and reliable pickup truck that has become a favorite among both commercial and personal buyers. Its strong sales throughout the decade made it one of the best-selling vehicles of the 1960s. Although exact sales figures are unavailable, it is estimated that Ford sold over 3-million F-Series pickups during the decade. Combined with the Galaxie, these two models accounted for more than 6-million units.

Volkswagen Beetle: The German-bred Beetle was a global sensation in the 1960s. With its distinctive rounded shape and reliable rear-engine engineering, the Beetle was a favorite among drivers looking for a practical vehicle. It sold over 21 million units worldwide during the decade, making it the best-selling car in the world of the 1960s. The total sales of the Volkswagen Beetle in the U.S. during the 1960s amount to approximately 2.63 million units.

Plymouth and Dodge: It’s estimated that around 3 million units of Plymouth and Dodge cars were sold throughout the decade combined. Both brands offered a range of models, from compact cars like the Plymouth Valiant and Dodge Dart to larger, more powerful vehicles like the Plymouth Road Runner and Dodge Super Bee. I grouped them together because they were built on identical assembly lines using the exact same powertrains.

Ford Mustang: Introduced in 1964, the Ford Mustang quickly became a symbol of American muscle and style. With its sleek design and powerful engine options up to a 428 Cobra Jet, the Mustang captured the hearts of car enthusiasts across the country. It continued to have strong sales throughout the decade and inspired a loyal fan base that still exists today. From 1964 to 1969, some 2.38 million Mustangs were sold, making it the strongest “pony car” that sold over 2 million cars.

Oldsmobile: It’s estimated that Oldsmobile sold around 2 million units throughout the decade. The Oldsmobile 88 and Cutlass were particularly popular models during this time, as the Cutlass was several times the best-selling car in America.

Pontiac: Sales figures for Pontiac during the 1960s are not readily available. However, it’s estimated that Pontiac sold around 2 million units throughout the decade. Pontiac was known for its stylish and performance-oriented cars, including the popular GTO and Firebird models.

9. Cadillac: Exact annual sales figures for Cadillac during the 1960s are not readily available. However, it’s estimated that Cadillac sold around 2 million units throughout the decade. The peak year was 1969, when Cadillac sold approximately 278,000 units.

10. Buick LeSabre: Buick sold around 1 million units of the LeSabre throughout the decade. The LeSabre was a popular full-size car known for its comfort and performance, making it a favorite among American car buyers.

11. Mercury: Mercury, a division of Ford Motor Company, had several popular models during the 1960s, including the Mercury Comet, Mercury Monterey, and Mercury Cougar. While exact annual sales figures are not readily available, it’s estimated that around 1 million units were sold throughout the decade. The Mercury Cougar, introduced in 1967, became particularly popular, and helped boost Mercury’s sales during that time.

AMC Rambler: AMC was a popular car during the 1960s. While exact annual sales figures are not readily available, it’s estimated that around 500,000 units were sold throughout the decade. The Rambler was known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, lower cost, and practical design, making it a favorite among American car buyers. Highly popular were the many Rambler station wagons.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader questions on collector cars, auto nostalgia, or motorsports at extramile_2000@yahoo.com or greg@gregzyla.com.)