Spotlight on Government Services

Contributed by the Tioga County Legislature —

Tioga County is excited to announce the first in a series of informational articles about the operations in County Government and share what each Department is responsible for to inform the public about what services and functions are provided to the community. Throughout 2025, a Department will be featured with a description of what it is that the Department does while also highlighting the employees that provide those services.

The Tioga County Board of Elections is a bipartisan office of two appointed Commissioners, James Wahls (Democrat) and Kelly Johnson (Republican), representing the state’s major political parties, and ensuring equal party representation in all facets of the Board.

The Board of Elections is charged with the responsibility of overseeing that all election-related activities are executed in accordance with the New York State Election Law as interpreted by the Tioga County Commissioners of Elections and the New York State Board of Elections. The Board of Elections Office is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at (607) 687-8261.

The Tioga County Board of Elections is responsible under New York State Election Law for the following: Voter registration for the entire County including outreach, voter education, and processing of registrants. This includes the maintenance, audit, and updating of voter records to ensure the utmost accuracy during an election. The processing and verification of candidate petitions and documents for those running for elected office within the County. The recruitment, training, and management of various Election Day workers and staff to conduct elections and ensure each poll site location is operating safely and securely. The maintenance, repair, setup, deployment, and audit of the Election Day operation equipment. The Commissioners also ensure the right to vote at the polls or by absentee ballot, administer the canvassing and certification following the vote, disseminate election information, and prepare maps of various political subdivisions.