Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Members for 2025

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors for the year 2025. In a press release, the chamber wrote, “These dedicated professionals bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a strong commitment to the growth and success of the local business community.”

The new members joining the board are Christopher Cice, Financial Advisor; Carrie Whitmore, Tompkins Cortland Community College; Daniel Reinhart, SR Architecture Studio PC; Michelle Pelton, Confection Connection; and Les Wagner, Wagner Lumber.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a talented and diverse group of individuals to our Board of Directors,” said Sabrina Henriques, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

Henriques continued, “Each new member brings unique expertise and perspectives from different industries that will strengthen our efforts in advancing the Chamber’s mission. Their collective insight will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for local businesses, foster economic growth, and improve the quality of life in Tioga County in 2025 and beyond.”

For more information on the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and its upcoming initiatives, visit www.tiogachamber.com or contact the Chamber at (607) 687-7335.