Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 14, 2025, property located at 24 Crescent Dr., Town of Owego, from Blake and Karoline Hickey to Shawn Rohr and Traci Cannon for $270,000.

On Jan. 15, 2025, property located at 2275 Bolles Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Nicole Lunder to Anthony and Deborah Muro for $390,000.

On Jan. 16, 2025, property located at 377 Main St., Village of Owego, from Darryl and Yvette Johnson to Amber Gregory for $160,000.

On Jan. 16, 2025, property located at 12 Deming Dr., Town of Owego, from Ralph and Jaime Stephens to Matthew Warchocki for $192,000.

On Jan. 16, 2025, property located at Payne Marsh Road, Town of Berkshire, from Jessica Drennan and Alan Westra to Bruno Couture for $251,232.70.

On Jan. 16, 2025, property located at 10 Watson Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Fleicher Properties LLC to Damion and Yolanda Josephs for $185,000.

On Jan. 16, 2025, property located at 236 N. Main St., Village of Spencer, from Rebecca Redman Ind. and As Agent and Marc Redman By Agent to Jacklyn Egan for $84,800.

On Jan. 16, 2025, property located at 15 Orchard St., Village of Waverly from Maygoe Sheehan to Radha Khatoria for $50,000.

On Jan. 16, 2025, property located at 419 Pennsylvania Ave., Village of Waverly, from Constance Homan to Radha Khatoria for $61,000.

On Jan. 17, 2025, property located at 1041 Park Settlement Rd., Town of Candor, from David Gowe to Mark Beavers for $354,000.

On Jan. 17, 2025, property located at 15 Tioga St., Village of Waverly, from Donald Valis to Jonathan Roberts for $20,000.

On Jan. 17, 2025, property located at 3 Maple Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Spook Hill Farms LLC to Jared Martin for $10,000.