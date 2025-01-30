Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 13, 2025 through Jan. 19, 2025 there were 159 calls for service. Three traffic tickets were issued, two mental health holds were reported, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Christopher N. Elliott, 36, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Discharge of Firearm in the Village (Violation) following an investigation of a Dangerous Condition on the RiverWalk. Elliott was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Robert L. Whitmarsh, 53, Nichols, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on West Main Street. Whitmarsh was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.